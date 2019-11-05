High Performance Surfing with Bromdog

“So psyched to launch my Barrel Riding and High-Performance ONLINE Course with @101learn_online. Get in-depth knowledge on how to ride the barrel, how to wipe out, steep take-offs, setting up the tube, surfing with speed and flow, correct technique on power surfing and stepping up with airs and rotations.” ~~ Matt Bromley

The big man himself, Bromdog has been so kind as to offer up a course our way. So stay tuned and watch this space for the official Zag Review.

Featured Image – Kim Bouchier