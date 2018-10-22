Hand Crafted Wooden Boards Up for Grabs

Walking to the project clubhouse is tough for our kids especially in bad weather and with the fear of violence or child abductions. They make the journey because the clubhouse is a safe and positive environment but we are so grateful that, thanks to all involved, our dream of safe transport for our kids will soon become reality says founder, Sher’Neil Savel.

From now until December, the boards will be auctioned, sold and raffled in a mammoth effort to raise money for the van:

• One of the boards will be auctioned at the Wavescape ArtBoard Auction on 28 November

• One will be on silent auction at the Gone. store in Longmarket Street, Cape Town.

• Another is up for sale to an individual or corporate, the board would make a gorgeous decor piece!

A minimal, crafted by Shannon, is currently up for grabs via a raffle. R50 is all it takes to get in the draw to win a board worth R12 000 and more details regarding how to enter can be found on the 9Miles website or social media:

I think with this strategy we should surely be able to raise the funds needed for the vehicle, and has crafted the boards and also assisting with raffle ticket sales will really give the kids such a strong sense of ownership and contribution to the raising of funds for their vehicle… now that is empowerment! A child empowered, is a child uplifted – Neil Savel, co-founder, and Chairperson of 9Miles.

The 9Miles youth development programme celebrated its fifth birthday in May 2018 and has expanded to three coastal communities across the country since its inception in 2013, growing from 7 to 85 children in Strandfontein, Elands Bay and St Francis Bay.