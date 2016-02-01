Free surfing Workshop with Llewellyn Whittaker

Llewellyn Whittaker will be running the first of a series of surfing workshops around SA at Keep It Simple Surf [ KISS ] in the Cape Town CBD this coming Thursday the 8th March at 7 pm.Captain fin Co [ South Africa ] will be joining us by rounding off the evening with a showing off their latest movie “SUCK MY WAKE” and sponsoring some Striped Horse for the thirsty.

The original idea of the workshop was born at KISS [ Keep It Simple Surf ] surf shop last year whilst Llewellyn and Volker were brainstorming as how they could collaborate. Llewellyn Whittaker has three national titles behind his name amongst others including two Vic bay quad titles, he has captained the SA team and has also coached the SA junior team 3 times winning a silver medal in 2011.

The workshop covers the fundamentals of surfing a wave, the different types of maneuverers and what your body and board will be doing at any given stage of riding the wave. The workshop is an awesome powerpoint presentation with awesome graphics which can be enjoyed by the whole family, the workshop is geared toward anyone who is interested in improving their surfing or just wanting to gain more knowledge, Mom, Dads, sisters brothers and aspiring coaches.

Llewellyn Whittaker from Waves School of Surfing who also owns his own athlete and motivational brand is very excited and grateful to be collaborating and sharing the evening with Captain Fin SA and to be hosted by Volker and Gesche from KISS. There will only be 60 seats available for the evening so be sure you RSVP to hello@keepitsimplesurf.co.za and do this as soon as possible as the evening will be free, yes you heard right, gratis!

If you’re not in the Cape Town area Waves School of surfing will be heading up the East Coast and will be hosting another two workshops, one in Jeffrey’s Bay Friday 23rd March at 5pm which will be held at the Jbay craft brewery. The 3rd one will take place at Bridge Street brewery in PE on Thursday 29th March at 5pm. Waves School of surfing will be looking to collaborate with anybody that would like to host one in East London or Durban.