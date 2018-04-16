Frank’s Fundraiser

Join Aces ‘n Spades (Cape Town) in raising awareness and support, along with contributions, for local superheroes and community initiatives Waves for Change and Frank Solomon’s NPC Sentinel Ocean Alliance. They are passionate about our oceans and environment and support the education of future generations in learning how to benefit from and care for this precious resource.
The evening’s proceedings will include:
✔4-8pm:
Happy Hour! Half Price Pouring Spirits, Castle Lite, Hunters, Olmeca, Truly White & Red, Mixers (Coke,Tonic,Soda)
✔8-9pm:
Frank Solomon “Let’s Be Frank”
John-John Florence “View from a Blue Moon” screenings
✔9-9:30pm:
Lucky Draw!
✔9:30-late:
Surf Punk inspired Karaoke
Ways to contribute on the night:
🌊Purchase of a metal straw for R80
🌊R30 Red Bull /Coke /Lite Long Island Iced Tea
🌊Any donations are welcome!
🌊Cash, Wetsuits, Towels, Wood hangers…
Lucky Draw Prizes:
🤙Custom Pyzel Surfboards SA John John Florence Ghost Model
🤙Aces n Spades Hamper
🤙SurfaRosa Hamper
R20 Entrance at the Door.
Includes your lucky draw ticket.