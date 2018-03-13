FCS – Revolutionary New Freedom Leash

FCS has announced the launch of ‘Freedom Leash’, a high tensile nylon yarn braided over an internal polyurethane cord, a revolutionary new cord, that by diameter, is lighter and stronger than any other cord. Traditionally speaking, leashes haven’t changed too much over time, FCS aims to turn this notion on its head. Furthermore, the company highlights the notion that the Freedom Leash reduces the amount of drag and potential tangling. With a focus on strength and minimalism, every component of the leash has been re-designed to compliment the cord so you can get the most out or your session.

“We created a minimalist and revolutionary cord that features a limited over-stretch that will always return to its original length. The precision engineered cuff has a 3mm neoprene padding, and a silicone grip print for reduced slipping around the ankle”, FCS notes.

At this time, the FCS Freedom Leash is available in a single size – 6′ – retailing at around $45 (R530).