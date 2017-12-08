Tuffy Clean Your Beach Entry #14

Greg Player was playing on the beach with his wonderful family under the watchful eye of the gorgeous Table Mountain, when suddenly, he noticed how dirty the beach was. He quickly got his Tuffy Bags out the car and began to clean the beach stating that they filled two bags in no time. Well done Mr Player, you’re a true environmental playa!

Keep those entries rolling, because we’ll be giving away a brand new Firewire worth R10 000 per month from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2018. Find out more about the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition here.

We’d like to thank all the sponsors involved, Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke.