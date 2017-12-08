Tuffy Clean Your Beach Entry #11

Tuffy Clean Your Beach entry number 10 features Vaughan Olsen cleaning a Sea Point beach in Cape Town. From the team here at Zag we’d like to say well done Vaughn, you’ve placed yourself firmly in the running for one Firewire surfboard.

Go and treat yourself to a CBC, you deserve it.

Keep those entries rolling, because we’ll be giving away a brand new Firewire worth R10 000 per month from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2018. Find out more about the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition here.

We’d like to thank all the sponsors involved, Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke.