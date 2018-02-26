Tuffy Clean Your Beach #70

Isabelle roped in help from her little sister, Jessica and did a two-day beach clean up. They did a weekend clean up at Palm Springs Beach collecting a lot of tidal wash-up. Then they enlisted the help of some friends and did a clean up on Kidd’s Beach before their school surf club, collecting vast amounts of glass and plastic bottles. Well, ladies, from everyone at the Zag cave – well done!
The Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition is almost up, only 26 more days to go until the close of the competition. Stop what you’re doing and head to the beach and get those entries in yo!