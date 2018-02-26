Tuffy Clean Your Beach #68

The best thing you can do when it comes to cleaning up the environment beyond actually getting physically stuck in is to foster a better sense of marine stewardship. This video highlights this important concept. The acting, pageantry and delivery displayed by Chris Vaugh-Jones in this mini-feature are worthy of an Academy Award. The stunt work in the bottle in the surf scene reminded me of a younger Jason Statham with hair. Moving forward, it’s time we take a page out of Egbert’s book and be willing to learn a lesson.