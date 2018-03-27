 
Tuffy Clean Your Beach #81

Marieke and Ouma with the scoop straight from Neethling se gat, north of Henties Bay – Namibia: 

We went on a fishing trip and I made sure to bring a Tuffy bag with. Myself and Ouma started to clean the beach which was full of plastic bags, bottles and fishing lines. Although I got a cut from a old light bulb poking through the bag, it felt good to see a clean beach afterwards. I think my Ouma is nogals pretty cool, because she helped me without questioning what I was doing. Thank you for encouraging us to clean our beaches!

