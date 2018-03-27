Tuffy Clean Your Beach #80

Check these beach litter assassins, tackling a 5km stretch of sand. This crew of lighties made a pact to fight for their right to a clean beach, they vowed to vanquish any piece of inorganic matter that stood in their way. We here at the Zag are always looking for litter fighting vigilantes willing to put in the graft, dig deep and lend a hand to the sand. Inspiring stuff coming out of Jefferys Bay. Keep it up my little mermaids and mermen, a day will come where you will surely prosper from all the good vibes you aim to put out into the universe. Until then keep protecting what you hold most dear.