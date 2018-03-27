 
12 hours ago 12 hours ago

Tuffy Clean Your Beach #80

  • 12 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Check these beach litter assassins, tackling a 5km stretch of sand. This crew of lighties made a pact to fight for their right to a clean beach, they vowed to vanquish any piece of inorganic matter that stood in their way. We here at the Zag are always looking for litter fighting vigilantes willing to put in the graft, dig deep and lend a hand to the sand. Inspiring stuff coming out of Jefferys Bay. Keep it up my little mermaids and mermen, a day will come where you will surely prosper from all the good vibes you aim to put out into the universe.  Until then keep protecting what you hold most dear. 

Ezra, age 9, participated in a beach cleanup with Victory Christian School classmates this week in Jeffreys Bay.

 

But with a little junior “ironman” thrown in for good measure – it was a 5km walk from one end of the beach to the other.

 

About a 1/3 of the way through their trek, eyes on the sand as this little peeler goes by unridden at Supertubes.

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you ever issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *