Tuffy Clean Your Beach #74

Entry number 74, coming to us from Camryn Rose Beaton. Here’s what this young lady had to say:

All water sources lead to the beach. My sister and I took this photo during the December holidays in Port Alfred where we were shocked to the huge amounts of litter on the river banks. So we hopped on our boards, paddled around and collected some rubbish. And the amount that we collected…..Not cool! It ended up being a lot of bottle tops and straws. The main culprits! Also cigarette buts. We even rescued 2 crabs from under a plastic bag!

Stella effort, props to you and your sister. Keep pushing that inner eco-warrior in you.