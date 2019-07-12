2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #7

This is me at Milnerton beach, Cape Town doing (like my boss calls it) a chicken parade. A few things that I have learned throughout the day from doing a beach cleanup

1)Motivation is key because there is a lot more litter to clean than you think, even tell others to join. Two hands are better than one.

2)Always start from far and work your way to the car, the bag gets a little heavy on the way back.

3)Take a dog with … obviously it makes it a little more fun, but don’t expect them to help out

~ Shaun fourie

Like my girlfried says – GIVE A HOOT, DONT POLLUTE!

Solid lessons learned there Shauno!! The rest of you could learn something here!