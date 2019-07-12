 
6 hours ago 6 hours ago

2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #6

  • 6 hours ago
  • by zigzag

My son Joshua is a Grade 6 learner at Clifton Prep in Durban. During his winter school holidays, you can find him down at the beach every day, typically at Bike & Bean… He hits the water really early and has the pleasure of watching the sunrise every morning. We were really pleased to find the Tuffy bag in his July Zag magazine subscription and decided to set 1 morning aside during the holidays for a family beach clean-up. We are very fortunate to live so close to the sea, so we took our bag down to the beach, and spent the morning collecting plastic bottles and loads of pieces of polystyrene, whilst enjoying some playtime on the beach with our beloved staffie, Sadie. Enjoy these photos taken on a beautiful winters day on the east coast, of Joshua, his sister Summer and 4-legged family member Sadie, who all contributed towards filling the bag with litter. ~ Carole van Biljon (aka Joshua’s Mom)

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *