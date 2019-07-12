2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #6

My son Joshua is a Grade 6 learner at Clifton Prep in Durban. During his winter school holidays, you can find him down at the beach every day, typically at Bike & Bean… He hits the water really early and has the pleasure of watching the sunrise every morning. We were really pleased to find the Tuffy bag in his July Zag magazine subscription and decided to set 1 morning aside during the holidays for a family beach clean-up. We are very fortunate to live so close to the sea, so we took our bag down to the beach, and spent the morning collecting plastic bottles and loads of pieces of polystyrene, whilst enjoying some playtime on the beach with our beloved staffie, Sadie. Enjoy these photos taken on a beautiful winters day on the east coast, of Joshua, his sister Summer and 4-legged family member Sadie, who all contributed towards filling the bag with litter. ~ Carole van Biljon (aka Joshua’s Mom)
