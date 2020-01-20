2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #45

On a recent trip north of the border my girlfriend and I took a stroll ( on a lay day) which turned up being a 15km beach clean-up. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a Tuffy bag with us so instead, I opted to use my girlfriend’s sarong from all the way from Turkey, which didn’t go down well but she agreed after some persuading. We couldn’t collect everything, but we did our best. Needless to say the next day we scored some of the waves of our lives, just 4 of us out. Photos don’t do it justice but you get the idea.