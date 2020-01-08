 
4 days ago 4 days ago

2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #44

  • 4 days ago
  • by admin

“I arrived Monday, just 2 days after the WSL 2019 contest, at Hossegor. I organised this beach clean from the hostel I stayed in after just coming back from a walk on the beach and being pretty disgusted with all the plastic I saw. WSL should actually reward us, but this was done from the heart and not for rewards.

Weather was rather crap on Tuesday 15 Oct, so we started across from La Nord on the beach and worked our way up about 1/2 km North all along where the contest area was. Three of us, a Swiss, a Brit and me a SA dude participated, staying at the Hossegor Surf Hostel, coincidentally owned by another SAFA, Eugene Van Staden, which played provincial rugby in SA and for 6 years for Biarritz. We spend a good part of the morning on the beach.

Attached is a picture (I’m in the middle) with all the bags of plastic we collected on just that stretch of beach. It serves as a nice example were self organization with just a few people can also make a difference.” 

 

Tuffy Brands Home

M*A*T Surfboards Home

RYD Land & Sea Home

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *