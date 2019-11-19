 
2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #36

  by admin

November 2019 will be remembered for unpredictable weather conditions in Durban. Heavy rains and flooding resulted in plastic pollution coming down our rivers into our oceans and then being dumped on our beaches.

The sea and beach is a place of enjoyment for locals and holidaymakers, and it is where I get to spend all my free time. For this reason I took my Tuffy bag that I got with my Zigzag subscription to the beach and after my surf session I got to work filling it with plastic that had washed up on the beach.

In just 20 minutes I managed to fill the whole bag with plastic bottles, bottle lids, netting, polystyrene and so much more that causes damage to the environment and to marine life.

Here I am at South Beach, Durban with my Tuffy bag full of trash, showing the difference 1 person can make in 20 minutes!

