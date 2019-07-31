2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #18

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
19 hours ago 19 hours ago
My partner, Jonty Smith, and I organized another beach clean-up this last Sunday. Unfortunately, the people who committed to helping out this weekend never pitched but I did manage to enlist my girlfriend. The weather didn’t help things but we still managed to get to a good portion of the beach before it started raining. Once again thank you for the inspiration. ~ Daniel Solomon
Once again, Dan, thank you for your environmental service!