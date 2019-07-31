 
19 hours ago 19 hours ago

2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #18

  • 19 hours ago
  • by zigzag
My partner, Jonty Smith, and I organized another beach clean-up this last Sunday. Unfortunately, the people who committed to helping out this weekend never pitched but I did manage to enlist my girlfriend. The weather didn’t help things but we still managed to get to a good portion of the beach before it started raining. Once again thank you for the inspiration. ~ Daniel Solomon
 
Once again, Dan, thank you for your environmental service!
 
 
 
 
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *