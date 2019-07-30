 
2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #16

  • by zigzag
I recently went to Mozambique on honeymoon. The car rental agency messed up our booking and we ended up with a normal bakkie instead of a 4×4. As a result, we had to park at the end of the tar road and walk along the beach to our accommodation every day. Which wasn’t bad at all. It was beautiful. What we ended up doing every day is picking up the trash on the beach and putting it in the recycling whale on the beach every day. Pity we couldn’t do anything about the oil in the sand. We did as much as we could every day. ~ Brendan Palmer 
 
 
 

