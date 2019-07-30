 
2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #14

  by zigzag
My friend, Jonty Smith and I were inspired by your challenge to clean our local beach. Obviously, the incentive of a new stick was a big motivator but once we got going and spent a few hours on the beach, that motive was superseded by the joy we got for caring about our beloved beach. It was a real eye-opener for us, getting to grips with the reality of the pollution problem. The challenge has inspired us to get more hands-on-deck and commit to regular beach clean-ups in our area and others. Thanks for inspiring us. ~ Daniel Solomon
 
You guys are both legends! ~ Zigzag
 
 
 
 
 

