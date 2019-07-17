 
2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #10

  • by zigzag

During the Ballito Pro, we signed up for a Zigzag Subscription and received our Tuffy bin bag with “The Senses” issue. I couldn’t wait to use it so last weekend my friends and I walked from Christmas Bay in Sheffield all the way to Salt Rock main beach (6km) and collected 36 bags of rubbish! I carried my big tuffy bag all the way and even found a stack of nurdles! We also carried a car bumper off the beach! I can’t wait for my next issue because hopefully I get another bag and then I can do that again!

