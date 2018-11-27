2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #60

“I have two loves in sport, surfing and fly fishing and recently I went fly fishing in Durban harbour and after fishing for an hour or two and realising the fish were not interested in my flies I decided to clean up the island at the end of the centre bank. I scratched around and found some old bags which I filled with as much
plastic waste as I could as well as 12 large white plastic paint drums which I stuffed into each other. I then loaded it all onto my paddle ski and paddled back to Point Yacht Club, loaded it into my bakkie and put it all into a waste skip.”
– Roger Gurr
Jeepers Roger, what an effort.