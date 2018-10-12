2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #52

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
18 hours ago 18 hours ago
“We’re a small crew of surfers from Masiphumelele. We do monthly beach clean-ups around the peninsula, to pay our respects to mother nature and preserve the ocean we love so much“
– Surfpop Team
Last beach clean-up: 10 October 2018
Location: Muizenberg, Surfer’s Corner
Some results from our findings:
Cooldrink bottles: 26
Water bottles: 13
Cooldrink lids: 75
Carrier bags: 20
Chip packets: 54
Individual sweet wrappers: 117
Straws: 191
Earbuds: 5
Lollypop sticks: 61
Cigarette lighters: 17
Fishing line: 4
Lightsticks: 2
Other:
Other plastic: 149
Cigarettes: 586
Dudes, such a solid effort!! Thank you so much. Like the saying goes “many hands keep the beaches clean forever”, or something like that.