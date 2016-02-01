2018 Tuffy Clean Your Beach #5
Now, this is what the campaign is all about, good clean family fun. Thank you, each and every one of you. You all deserve a double scoop ice cream. The future doesn’t look bleak with these cats around.
“Hello Zig Zag
When Eden Surf Riders hosted this years Vic Bay Quad we decided to get all the gromms together and host a beach clean up together with Hugo Meyer who has an anti – straw campaign! It was great fun for all the kids and loads of prizes were given away and loads of rubbish collected! Much love from Vic Bay and Eden Surf Riders”