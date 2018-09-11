2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #43

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
“Just some info regarding the photo, it was taken on September 15th on international coastal clean-up day. An underprivileged school was transported from Mossel Baai to Dana Baai to clean up the beach. They were each sponsored a lunch bag after the cleanup. Even though it was raining these kids were determined to clean up the beach and were so proud of what they had accomplished (many filled bags) at the end of the day. Conservation starts with our youth”
–Kerry-Lynn Hawes