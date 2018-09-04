2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #40

How’s this for an entry ey, all the way from the banks of the Zambezi.

“On Tuesday the 28th of August after our rafting trip on the mighty Zambezi the crew, including the guests! Cleaned up around beach 21, or Adam’s camp.

There is a heap of trash in the hills around the camp, that in high water ends up in the slamming Zambezi, and eventually our oceans. We love the mag and would be stoked to have a surfboard for the crew to surf our standing waves”.