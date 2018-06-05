2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #4

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
“My Dad and I surf almost every day at our local spot in Yzerfontein. Lately, the beach is looking terrible with Nurdles everywhere and loads of rubbish. Makes us so angry that our once very clean beach looks this way.”
“I have made a deal that after every surf we will pick up the rubbish lying around, with my old man. Every small bit helps and hopefully soon our beach will be looking a whole lot better. We even have my mum and sister picking up rubbish. Plastic sucks and I hope we can all make a difference to our beaches.” – Ethan, from Darling.