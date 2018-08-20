 
1 day ago 1 day ago

2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #35

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

“I live in Kommetjie and the ocean has been my potion for as long as I can remember like many of us. Me and my family, we often go to Ebay for weekends out and stroll on the beach. Recently after stormy days, 16 August, we discovered a male southern right whale laying on the shore of Yoyos, Lamberts Bay.

On the walk, we were shocked by the number of plastics laying in the sands and this all the way up on top of the dunes and further. I went up again with the bakkie to do a TOTAL BEACH CLEAN UP a few days later.

These are some of the shots that we have from the days of painful digging in the weeds, thorns and sand to retrieve the waste. I haven’t documented else from the collecting that I bring up from each outing to the sea, except these beautiful old ropes from MistyCliff.

With our holistic vision of life, we have made a point to be awakened and ACT upon that so called environmental consciousness, I am a man on a mission to leave my kids, our kids, all kids and all kind… a better future. I am looking forward to bringing that simple activism to another level” – Sean Moran 

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *