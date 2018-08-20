2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #35

“I live in Kommetjie and the ocean has been my potion for as long as I can remember like many of us. Me and my family, we often go to Ebay for weekends out and stroll on the beach. Recently after stormy days, 16 August, we discovered a male southern right whale laying on the shore of Yoyos, Lamberts Bay.

On the walk, we were shocked by the number of plastics laying in the sands and this all the way up on top of the dunes and further. I went up again with the bakkie to do a TOTAL BEACH CLEAN UP a few days later.

These are some of the shots that we have from the days of painful digging in the weeds, thorns and sand to retrieve the waste. I haven’t documented else from the collecting that I bring up from each outing to the sea, except these beautiful old ropes from MistyCliff.

With our holistic vision of life, we have made a point to be awakened and ACT upon that so called environmental consciousness, I am a man on a mission to leave my kids, our kids, all kids and all kind… a better future. I am looking forward to bringing that simple activism to another level” – Sean Moran