2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #20
I recently proposed the company I work for try do plastic free July. We coincidentally worked on an installation for the V&A Waterfront where we had to come up with an idea to showcase the damage of single-use plastic and the impact it has on the environment. It was a brief I took on with enthusiasm, and with the help of a great crew, we built a massive whale made out of plastic bottles (eco-bricks). The entire case study and more pics are up on our website > http://infestation.co.za/case-study/breaking-the-plastic-habit-an-idea-whose-time-has-come/
– Paul-Louis Louw