2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH #13

“Growing up in and around the ocean makes you a lot more aware of threats that face our ocean, predominantly the negligent use of plastic. I try to clean the beach on a near daily basis, but it’s pretty demotivating when you pitch up the next day to find it in the same state it was in a few hours prior. My mum and I decided to organize a beach clean up with a couple of our neighbors which took place yesterday evening. Thanks for those who pitched up and to Zag for the plastic bag!” –
Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.