Day 2 Of 2017 SA Longboard Champs

Day 2 (25th April) of the 2017 SA Longboard Champs began with all four ladies from Western Province winning their heats with notable scores. Reigning u/18 SA Champion Crystal Hulett who is surfing this year for KZN, posted scores in the excellent range showing that she is looking for the title in the older division as well.

In the Open Men repo charge round WPs Kwezi Qika posted a 9.5 and a high 7 to keep his hopes alive in reaching the grand final. Another stand out was KZN’s stalwart Barry Campbell who surfed in the Vets division and scored a 10 point ride with a back up 8.5.

Small waves but good times at the Bay of Plenty. Images by Jessica Gadd: