Crowdfunding for Port Alfred Shark Attack Survivor

Dusty was bitten by a juvenile great white shark on Wednesday the 10th of July at 10:30 am in Port Alfred South Africa, but thanks to quick action from the community he was stabilized before being transported to Port Elizabeth Hospital. At the moment the hospital fees are estimated to cost in the region of R140 000.00.

Dusty is doing well and the doctors have done a great job with him, he’s all stitched up and clean. He should make it out by the weekend latest. He’s got a long road ahead of him and we want to do everything we can to assist our mate. We need your help! This is mainly for the expense of the surgery and hospital fees as well as future expenses that relate to his recovery.

The idea is that we swing the message far and wide to all friends, family and loved ones to make a small donation to help ease the financial burden of this very unfortunate incident. Please if you can spare anything it would be greatly appreciated!

Kowie Boardriders Club

Family and close friends have set up a crowdfunding page in hopes of raising enough money to make sure Dusty does not need to worry about hospital fees, keeping his focus on the road ahead. 

No matter how small the denomination, every cent counts. If you’re able to help please click here and let’s get the man shredding again. 

For any queries please contact Joao on: 071 892 8333.

 

 

