 
13 hours ago 13 hours ago

CRICKET GREAT MATTHEW HAYDEN SUFFERS SPINAL INJURIES WHILE SURFING

  • 13 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Matthew Hayden, an Australian cricketing legend,  said on Monday he had “dodged a bullet” after suffering some head and spinal injuries while surfing down under. 

The Australian Cricket Hall of Famer managed to fracture his spine near the base of his neck, tearing several ligaments and busting his forehead after taking one helluva beating, which saw him fly face first into the sandbank while surfing with his son, Josh. 

“Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet,” the caption that accompanied the above photo on the batsmen’s Instagram. 

“It was an hour into the session and we had had half dozen waves together and I got this one right-handed wave which I sort of ducked under and that is pretty much all I can remember. I wasn’t knocked out. I was speared into the top of the sandbank onto the top of my head. Then it twisted my head with my own weight and the weight of the wave. I heard this god almighty click in my neck. I did not get knocked out but I sort of came to and rolled up on my back.” he told the newspaper Monday.

Hayden said he would return to surfing, adding: “The ocean gives and the ocean takes – I will be back.”

