Corona Party in Pepper Street

You ganna be in Jbay during the Corona Open JBay? Well then be sure to go round to Pepper Street for some musical entertainment.

14th July – Early hours & The Plastics

15th July – Majozi & Ben Day and the Concrete Lions

16th July – Sunset Sweatshop & Desmond and the Tutus

Shows will start at 17H30 and finish at 20H00.