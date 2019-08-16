Win a M*A*T Surfboard

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around sief bottles and takeaway containers is straight up kak. Seeing our waves and environment, in general, being trashed should enrage every one of us, inspiring us to lend a hand to the sand. As surfers and all-around ocean lovers, we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special.

Pollution is a massive problem. Our efforts to clean up our environment should be awarded by that good feeling alone, but how’s this for an incentive to give that lemon a squeeze, you can now win a fresh new sled by simply documenting your beach clean up.