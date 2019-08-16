 
Win a M*A*T Surfboard

  • by zigzag

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around sief bottles and takeaway containers is straight up kak. Seeing our waves and environment, in general, being trashed should enrage every one of us, inspiring us to lend a hand to the sand. As surfers and all-around ocean lovers, we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special.

Pollution is a massive problem. Our efforts to clean up our environment should be awarded by that good feeling alone, but how’s this for an incentive to give that lemon a squeeze, you can now win a fresh new sled by simply documenting your beach clean up.

The Tuffy Clean Your beach campaign in association with M*A*T Surfboards, RYD and Share the Stoke Foundation presented by Zigzag is back! Running from, July 1st, to the end of December 2019, a whole six months for you to win! Just imagine how many times you can clean your beach in that time!

The rules are simple. Clean your beach yourself or organise a beach clean up and send in evidence to us at Zigzag in the form of images or videos. At the end of the month, one winner will be selected and get a M*A*T Surfboard delivered to their doorstep + some accessories from RYD Land and Sea.

  • E-mail your entry to comps@zigzag.co.za with your name and address.
  • At the end of every month, the winner will be announced across our online platforms so sit tight and keep them fingers crossed. If you don’t win we encourage you to try again. 

For some motivation check out last months winner right here.

