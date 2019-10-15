West Coast Boardriders Surf Event

As the sun set’s on another magical African day so to concludes another incredible event of the West Coast Boardriders Surf Club.

A non profit organisation with the intention to develop and grow surfing as a sport on the West Coast and also bond the surfing community through all ages and surfing ability. One thing that all surfers feel strongly about is the protection of our environment and WCB and its members have truly adapted the World Surf Leagues PURE initiative to change their lifestyles and actions to commit to Ocean Health.

The West Coast of Africa is a very magical place and often favoured for a stealth mission by surfers like John John Florence and Mick Fanning for its natural beauty, quality of surf and solitude. On Saturday morning the 5th of October club members converged at Tableview beach front that offered up contestable 3-4ft beach break surf and great weather for the duration of the day.

Divisions include Boys (u/15), Girls (u/15), Junior men (u/19), Masters (40+), Open Woman and Open Men. The format allows for competitors of all ability levels to have fun while competing. The club has been operating since 2011 and has gained a reputation for putting on professionally run events with a high level of surfing at club level with great support and prizes. Local shaper and club founder Dutchie says he is particularly proud of the amount of youth that has emerged to surf the events and also how their positive attitude towards the environment and ocean we love so much.

This event we teamed up with the Friends of Blaauwberg conservation area in order to bring awareness and educate to public on this areas unique and sensitive fauna and flora. The area stretching from Big Bay towards Melkbosstrand is being kept in its natural state and also the first area in South Africa to reach the green coast status through an initiative by conservation authorities and government.

Not only does the Friends of Blaauwberg create opportunities such as hikes in order for the community to enjoy the area but are also implementing measures such as solar powered security cameras in order to make the area safe swell.

Check them out a https://www.bca.org.za

Billabong has been an umbrella sponsor of the club since its inception and has lent so much support in many ways to the club and is also dedicated to the Ocean Health initiative. A new sponsor came onboard for the club in the form of Ocean Vinyl surf wax, a product made proudly in South Africa naturally with Aloe Vera. The guys from Ocean Vinyl have also passionately come onboard to help run the events.

Every event on the West Coast also features a organisation called Surf4Trash that really has done a great job over the last few years on educating surfers about plastic pollution.

Surf4Trash supplies beach cleaning equipment such as buckets, bags and gloves for the events and multiplebeach clean up’s are done at various beaches.