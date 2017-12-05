Tuffy Clean Your Beach Entry #11

Tuffy Clean Your Beach entry number 11 features Tiaan Strydom (in the land of bakkies) cleaning a fishing spot at Vleesbaai in the Southern Cape. Tiaan stated that there was a ton of fishing line and plastic bait bags lying round the beach. Well done Tiaan, every bait bag you pick up off the beach helps our beautiful and wonderful coastline.

Keep those entries rolling, because we’ll be giving away a brand new Firewire worth R10 000 per month from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2018. Find out more about the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition here.

We’d like to thank all the sponsors involved, Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke.