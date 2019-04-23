Surf Emporium Western Cape Inter School Surfing League Results after Event #01

Dear School Teams, Congratulations on competing in the first event of the 2019 Surf Emporium Western Cape Inter Schools Surfing League event. With 18 teams competing over the two divisions, it was a fantastic start to a great series ahead.

The enthusiasm, morale and team spirit amongst competitors, teachers, parents and supporters was a real testament to the essence of what Surfing is about. Bringing people together through the sport we all share a passion for.

Welcome to those competitors that took part for the very first time and welcome back to those seasoned surfers that are ready to compete for or hold onto the prestigious title of first place in the Western Cape League. May you fight hard to keep the trophy in your school cabinets for the 2019 season.

The Surf Emporium Team are proud to be hosting the League Series and are always available to assist where needed. Please feel free to contact us at any time with questions, advise, competitive Training or assistance and support with team management for the season ahead.

I will always treasure the special memories of competing in the very first league events, my school winning the trophy and the feeling of pride knowing I was part of my schools surfing team. It is a great honor and privilege to be part of your school’s team.

Congratulations on representing your school in the 2019 series. Wishing you all the best for the year ahead.

Make friends, surf together, enjoy the experience and learn from your peers. Today is the day you get to shine, be part of your school’s team and be proud of your achievement. Congratulations, I am so proud of you all.

Below are the results of the first event which took place at Muizenberg this afternoon. Wishing you all the best for the series ahead.