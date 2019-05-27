 
1 day ago 1 day ago

Schools Surfing Event #4

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

KZN SCHOOLS SURFING:

It was a perfect day for a wave, unfortunately, there was little to no swell around. Never the less, the athletes still made sure there was a vibe in and out of the water and made the most of what the ocean had to offer. Which wasn’t  much…

All images – Rhett Fox

Heat 1:
Westville A – 277 points
Westville B – 187 points
Northwood C – 132 points
Crawford A – no show
Michaelhouse A – no show

Heat 2:
Clifton A – 509 points
St Henry A – 260 points
Ashton A – 216 points
Northwood B – 171 points
Westville C – 139 points

Standout surfers:

Heat 2:
Clifton A – Karl Steen 18.0/20

This coming Friday will be the last of the league rounds of surfing. Next Friday will be the Individual Finals – emails for invites will be sent out next Sunday. Tag semis and finals will be held at the Ballito Pro on the 28 and 29 June respectively – exact details to follow soon 🤙🏽

