Matt Mc G, Masencamp and the Saffa Storm

With impressive equal 5th placings at the QS10,000 EDP Billabong Pro Ericeira by South African surfers Adin Masencamp (Strand) and Matthew McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay), is it time to start talking about a much needed Saffa storm that is now officially brewing on the QS rankings?
McGillivray is up 13 places and is currently ranked 14th on the QS ratings whilst Masencamp’s stock rose 34 places leaving him in 31st place, so its safe to say the winds of change and possible WCT qualification are blowing in the right direction.
Matthew McGillivray and Samuel Pupo (BRA) paddled out for Quarterfinal No. 2 as waves continued to improve on Day 5 and put on fireworks as the pair threaded long rights and posted excellent scores. The two surfers had similar approaches but were dealt very different cards and while McGillivray’s best wave was slow out the back and he made the most of the inside, Pupo scored his big moves on the first big sections and managed to navigate his way to a big finish as well, taking the win into the Semis.
Adin Masencamp went down swinging against Dora.

The last Quarterfinal featured 20 year-old South African up-and-comer Adin Masencamp against World No. 22 and the last Championship Tour surfer Yago Dora (BRA). Masencamp put on the performance of his career and had Dora against the ropes for 29 minutes but the Brasilian somehow manufactured a comeback in the last 30 seconds of the heat to take the win over Masencamp and advance into the second Semifinal.

McGillivray is coming off the back of 2 quarter final finishes in Europe, which is no small feat considering how many CT surfers where in the field and Masencamp’s 5th place finish at the EDP Billabong Pro Ericeira puts him in an excellent place to push hard for a strong finish in Hawaii.

Its been too long since Jordy Smith has had any fellow South Africans join him on the WCT stage and with these two coming in hot to chase down the pack, along with Beyrick de Vries ranked at 42nd, the Saffa storm could be be blowing at Gale Force when the Triple Crown commences later this year.

Its taking a while for the Saffa QS guard to really stand up and be considered as genuine threats for WCT qualification, but there is no doubting that Matthew McGillivray and Adin Masencamp have the mental fortitude and natural talent to join Jordy Smith in the big leagues come 2020.

