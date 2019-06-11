KZN Schools Individual Surfing

So after facing some challenging conditions on this Friday past, the crowd thinned even further from our Top 20 down to the Final 4.



A massive congratulations to the Clifton crew who are looking super strong this year, fielding 3 of the 4 finalists, with Ashton being the lone 4th finalist.



They are:

Karl Steen

Luke Perreira

Ben Ribbink

Dom Southwood



Due to the poor conditions, it was decided to hold the Individual Final on the 28 June 2019 in Ballito at the Ballito Pro Junior, between 10 am – 3 pm.



Make sure to bring your team, family and friends and come and support our surfers, it is guaranteed to be an epic day of fun on the beach with some red hot surfing all round!!



The Tag Team Finals will be held at the same time (on the 28th June between 10 am – 3 pm) with the prizegiving for both events to be held immediately afterward.



Unfortunately, due to a number of teams not being able to field their strongest side, it has been decided that there will be no semi-final this year, and only the Top 5 teams will be surfing in the Tag Team Final at the Ballito Pro.

They are:

Clifton A

Northwood A

Westville A

Ashton A

St Henry A



All 5 Tag team finalists must all be dressed in their Full school uniform for the prize giving – remember that your school will be in the public eye.



See you on the beach, don’t forget your sunblock and your smile!