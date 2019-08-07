July 2019 Tuffy Clean Your Beach Winner

So our good friends at Tuffy, M*A*T Surfboards and RYD Land & Sea came together this year to inject something new into the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign. With more prizes up for grabs cleaning your beach never made more sense. The first month went off like a bomb where we received multiple entries showing us that there are still good people out there. A MASSIVE thank you to each and every one of you for entering, we wish we could make you all winners. However, in the end, there can only be one and that was Daniel Solomon sending in not one but two entries. Good job bru, we hope that you pick up where you last left off at the beach. To the rest, better luck this month.

My friend, Jonty Smith and I were inspired by your challenge to clean our local beach. Obviously, the incentive of a new stick was a big motivator but once we got going and spent a few hours on the beach, that motive was superseded by the joy we got for caring about our beloved beach. It was a real eye-opener for us, getting to grips with the reality of the pollution problem. The challenge has inspired us to get more hands-on-deck and commit to regular beach clean-ups in our area and others. Thanks for inspiring us. ~ Daniel Solomon

You guys are both legends! ~ Zigzag

My partner, Jonty Smith, and I organized another beach clean-up this last Sunday. Unfortunately, the people who committed to helping out this weekend never pitched but I did manage to enlist my girlfriend. The weather didn’t help things but we still managed to get to a good portion of the beach before it started raining. Once again thank you for the inspiration. ~ Daniel Solomon

Once again, Dan, thank you for your environmental service!

