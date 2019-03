Four Saffas in Quarterfinals Down Under

An epic start to the QS grind for South Africa. Earlier today, four Saffas finished in the top down under at a QS 3000 in Avoca.

Dylan Lightfoot and Bianca Buitendag wrapped it up with 5th place results. Adin Masencamp and Matt McGillivray finished in equal 9th places.

The crew heads off to their next stop to join a whole heap more countrymen. Stay tuned for more and good luck to all our men and women going forward.