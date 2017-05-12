Bianca Buitendag Through To ISA World’s Finals

It is no surprise that out Saffa Bianca Buitendag, who fell off the WCT tour last year, has dominated her way through the rounds of the 2017 ISA World Games to find her spot in the final alongside Leilani McGonagle (CRC), Pauline Ado (FRA) and Johanne Defay (FRA). The finals will be coming up soon. Bring home the gold B!

Due to the fact that WCT surf Johanne Defay and Bianca will be competing in the Fiji Women’s Pro this weekend, the contest organisers opted to power through the women competition first before going into the men. SA team member Tanika Hoffman was unfortunately eliminated in Round 2.

Four heat of the men was surfed today in order to give the women a bit of a break. JBay local Dylan Lightfoot has started the men off strong by advancing through his Round 1 heat. Stay tuned for the women’s final and the epic action to follow with the men’s competition.

Watch live HERE.