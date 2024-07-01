|Thompson Wins In Front Of Home Crowd
In today’s conditions, any wave and any score, no matter how small, could mean you win or lose and Shion Crawford (HAW) didn’t want to sit around and wait. Crawford posted two quick scores, putting the pressure on his competitors. Luck swung in the direction of Luke Thompson (RSA) when he found a good-looking wave to whack two man-size turns into the face for 7.00 and then backed it up with a 4.50 to take the lead.
Jackson Bunch (HAW) found the best wave of the heat, giving him a lot of wall to work with to unload three huge turns on his backhand, earning an excellent 8.83, the highest single wave score of the day. Thompson still had priority and found another great wave, slicing into the wave with everything he had. Crawford, Bunch and Rinta Oooto (JPN) all caught waves at the same time, and the seconds counted down as everyone waited for the scores to drop. The judges rewarded Thompson with a 7.33 and scored the highest heat total of the day with 14.33 (out of a possible 20).
1 Comment
[…] post Sally Fitzgibbons and Luke Thompson Wins Ballito Open presented by Flojos appeared first on Zigzag […]