BSR Surf Resort voluntarily closes after brain-eating amoeba kills surfer

A 29-year-old surfer, Fabrizio Stabile, has sadly died from Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba just a few days after visiting the BSR Surf Resort, in Waco, Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is at this moment looking into the source of the deadly eukaryote.

For the moment the BSR Surf Resort voluntarily closed its doors until the results of the investigation have been determine to indicate whether or not the surfer was infected, in the artificial wave pool. Water samples have already been taken by the CDC who hope to come to a conclusion by this coming Friday.

Naegleria fowleri is both a rare and deadly free-living microscopic ameba. It is most commonly found in warm bodies of water as well as soil. However, the amoeba in question can also be found in inadequately chlorinated swimming pools, hot springs, heated and contaminated tap water and water heaters. The “brain-eating amoeba” finds its way to the brain through a swimmers nose where it eventually brings about primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) destroying brain tissue causing brain swelling and death.

The infection cannot be spread from one person to another. The disease progresses rapidly, and it can kill a human being in five days. No effective treatment exists for the “brain-eating amoeba”, however, a new drug called miltefosine – combined with other medications – has successfully treated two patients.