AVG: An African Surfing Life

  15 hours ago
  by zigzag

Alan van Gysen, simply known as AVG, is no stranger to the pages of the Zag. The former Zag Photo and Associate Editor and regular contributor is  one of the world’s most respected surf photographers. He’s carved a niche, traveling the globe taking pictures of the world’s best surfers in largely unexplored locations.

But most importantly he’s traveled Africa: Morocco, Western Sahara, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar in search of new waves. The folks at start-up African surf brand, Mami Wata, are premiering  a profile on Alan, as part of their African Surfing Lives series; featuring his approach to surf photography and adventure on a pioneering trip to a West African island more famous for coups, dodgy prisons and political instability than perfect, untapped surf potential!

The film premieres along with a slide night at the Kommetjie Surf Shop this Thursday 21st June, 5-8pm. Speakers will also include Matt from Waves for Change talking about their new operation in Liberia. There will be some other film nuggets and a few beers. 

 

