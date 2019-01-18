 
Africas Biggest Wave Pool Just Open

  by zigzag

Where exactly? Johannesburg, obviously. Nestled between Muldersdrift and Johannesburg North you’ll find Happy Island Waterworld.

The wave pool, although it wont be turning any heads in the surfing world, is the biggest of its kind in Africa. Operating in two separate locations, it offers a double dose of chlorinated wave action.

Beyond the novelty wave, you’re truly spoilt for choice when it comes to tubeage, different to the one we’re used to, we talking slides. Word on the water is that damn near every single one will get the old ticker bumping due to a spike in adrenaline, with emphasis on the Gravity Loop. This monster includes a near-vertical drop, and riders can reach speeds of up to 60km/h -gnarly.

If you can stomach the soundtrack here’s exactly what you missing out on!

