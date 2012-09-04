 
4 September, 2012 4 September, 2012

with Matt Donaldson

  • 4 September, 2012
  • by zigzag

[scrollGallery id=53]

This week’s featured artist is Matt Donaldson – Born in PE, but raised on equal parts Durban and Florida, USA. Thanks to his famous artist father, Kim, who’s made sure there has always been a paintbrush, canvas or camera lying around for his son to use, Matt has turned into a talented artist himself.
Check out more of his work here>>

6 Comments

  1. patflan
    4 September, 2012 at 1:49 pm · Reply

    I like your work Matt.

  2. pat g
    4 September, 2012 at 2:11 pm · Reply

    Your work is awesome son!

    • simcity buildit hack for android
      24 April, 2017 at 9:07 pm · Reply

      PLEASE don’t change The Daily What to the new format. I’ve just done a side-by-side comparison and besides being easier to read, the old format holds 10 items per page compared to 7 on the new ‘improved’ format. Why change to a format that is so much more difficult to read?

  3. jason
    4 September, 2012 at 3:04 pm · Reply

    Great story and art Matt!!

  4. E Dawg
    5 September, 2012 at 1:59 am · Reply

    very inspiring art matt. job well done

  5. loop
    6 September, 2012 at 12:15 pm · Reply

    Good shit Matt. Keep it up.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *