with Matt Donaldson

This week’s featured artist is Matt Donaldson – Born in PE, but raised on equal parts Durban and Florida, USA. Thanks to his famous artist father, Kim, who’s made sure there has always been a paintbrush, canvas or camera lying around for his son to use, Matt has turned into a talented artist himself.
6 Comments
I like your work Matt.
Your work is awesome son!
Great story and art Matt!!
very inspiring art matt. job well done
Good shit Matt. Keep it up.