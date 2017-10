Sequence of the Week – Ryan Payne, Pebbles

[scrollGallery id=148]

Ryan Payne rode this dredger during a memorable session at a square and fickle tube in the Mother City, where he and a tube-hungry crew shared many just like it.

This one just looked the sickest on camera. – Sequence by: Billy Ackerman

***

Watch this video of the session for more barreling madness.